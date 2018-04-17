News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington
04-17-2018
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Guitarist Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates to perform a three-song encore during the band's April 15 concert in Kent, WA, and video from the event is streaming online.

The rocker was in the lineup for the group's classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" at the city's ShoWare Center. The show marked Tipton's third appearance on the group's "Firepower" tour of North America - after stops in Newark, NJ on March 20 and Uncasville, CT on March 22 - and news of his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

"Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap recently stepped into the Judas Priest lineup as Tipton's choice to take over his touring duties, while leaving the door open for possible random appearances on the trek.

Judas Priest's current spring run with Saxon and Black Star Riders will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. Watch video of the reunion jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

Judas Priest Score Their Highest Charting Album In U.S.

Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

Video From Judas Priest Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Judas Priest Guitarist Reveals His Favorite Flying V Players

Judas Priest Release 'Spectre' Video


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song- Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member- Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony- more

Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Page Too:
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song

Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live

Dire Straits Rock Hall Induction Steaming Online

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Soilwork Recording Their Next Album

The Moody Blues Announce Special Record Store Day Release

Tremonti Release 'Take You With Me' Video

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour

Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online

- more

Page Too News Stories
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.