Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

The rocker was in the lineup for the group's classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" at the city's ShoWare Center. The show marked Tipton's third appearance on the group's "Firepower" tour of North America - after stops in Newark, NJ on March 20 and Uncasville, CT on March 22 - and news of his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease.

"Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap recently stepped into the Judas Priest lineup as Tipton's choice to take over his touring duties, while leaving the door open for possible random appearances on the trek.

Judas Priest's current spring run with Saxon and Black Star Riders will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. Watch video of the reunion jams here.