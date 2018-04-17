News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg
04-17-2018
Halestorm

Halestorm and In This Moment have added a second leg to their upcoming North American tour with the new dates taking their road trip into the summer.

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "After the announcement of our tour with In This Moment, the response was so great that we decided to do another run together! It's going to be so much fun to tour with our good friends! See you all on the road!"

The first leg kicks off on April 30th in Houston and will feature support from New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart. The second leg will also feature New Years Day and will be launching on July 27th in Kansas City, MO.

Halestorm North American Tour Dates:
04/27 Jacksonville, FL Rockville 2018 *
04/28 Fort Lauderdale, FL Fort Rock *
04/30 Houston, TX White Oak Lawn +
05/01 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre +
05/03 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium +
05/04 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center +
05/05 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion *
05/07 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE +
05/08 Indianapolis, IN FBI Lawn @ White River State Park +
05/10 Reading, PA Santander Arena +
05/11 Boston, MA Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell +
05/12 Asbury Park, NJ Summer Stage +
05/14 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena +
05/15 Grand Rapids, MI Deltaplex +
05/16 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center ++
05/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma *
07/12 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA *
07/13 Cadott, WI Rock Fest *
07/27 Kansas City, MO Silverstein Eye Centers Arena ++
07/28 Dubuque, IA Dubuque County Fair *
07/29 Toledo, OH Centennial Terrace ++
07/31 Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center ++
08/02 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena ++
08/03 Albany, NY Capital Center ++
08/04 Portland, ME Venue To Be Announced ++
08/06 Buffalo, NY Mainstage Theatre at Artpark ++
08/07 Columbus, OH Express Live ++
08/09 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater (supporting Joan Jett) *
08/10 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove ++
08/11 Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair *
08/14 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewing Company ++
08/16 Spokane, WA Star Theater at Spokane Arena ++
08/17 Seattle, WA WAMU ++
08/18 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater ++
08/20 Medford, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater ++
08/21 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort ++
08/23 San Francisco, CA The Warfield ++
08/24 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal Events Center ++
08/25 Las Vegas, NV Fremont Street *

All Dates w/In This Moment except *
Dates with Special Guests New Years Day and Stitched Up Heart +
Dates with Special Guests New Years Day ++

