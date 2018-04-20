News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years
04-20-2018
.
Lizzy Borden

Lizzy Borden has announced that he will be releasing "My Midnight Things," his first new album in over a decade on June 15th via his new deal with Metal Blade Records. We were sent the following details:

The record is available in the following formats: --limited 1st edition Digipak-CD (includes bonus tracks) -jewelcase-CD --180g black vinyl --clear pacific blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies) --clear burgundy marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies) --olive/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies) --opaque cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Having signed a new contract with Metal Blade on the strength of three demo tracks, Borden opted to produce My Midnight Things himself, with Joey Scott as co-producer, who also handled all the drumming duties. "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound."

The album was also mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) and mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).

Borden is planning on hitting the road shortly. "I've already started working on the 'My Midnight Things' show, and I really can't wait to play these songs live," Borden adds. "There are so many talented players out there in the world, I know I will find the right musicians to be on stage with me in my touring band in the new show. And just based on what is being talked about so far, it will be the best show I've ever done. I really do feel a new excitement that I have not felt in years. The best is yet to come."

My Midnight Things tracklisting:
1. My Midnight Things
2. Obsessed with You
3. Long May They Haunt Us
4. The Scar Across My Heart
5. A Stranger to Love
6. The Perfect Poison
7. Run Away with Me
8. Our Love Is God
9. My Midnight Things (Reprise)
10. We Belong to the Shadows

