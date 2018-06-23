News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us
06-23-2018
.
Lizzy Borden

Lizzy Borden triumphantly returned with his first new album in 11 years last week "My Midnight Things" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the song "Long May They Haunt Us." Here is the story:

While I was writing and recording the My Midnight Things album I took a walk in-between sessions. As I started to walk, this theme started buzzing around in my head. By the time I came back from the walk I had written the majority of my new single/video "Long May They Haunt Us". The melody, a lot of the lyrics and even the guitar solo came to me like a vision long before I picked up an instrument to work it all out. But I didn't have to work it all out, it was mostly done on just one quick walk around the block. 

With the song "Long May They Haunt Us" I wanted to explore that longing of love loss, whether it was the death of someone close or just this special someone that is no longer in your life and never will be again for whatever reason. That kind of loss can be devastating and may never go away. but I really wanted to write an anthem where you could scream at the sky, and kind of spit out that pit in your stomach and celebrate that this person was even in your life at all and just drink a toast to the memory, that you secretly hope will never go away. "remember all our tomorrows, let's have one more for the road, long may they haunt us". 

For the video, we decided to show the main character perched on his throne brooding along with "seemingly" a room full of lost ghosts cheering him on. He's unaware that his slowly decaying and all he can think about is the girl that is no longer with him. He changes his look like a chameleon based on the words that he's reminiscing about, the dark thoughts and the white hopeful delusions. He dreams about the past with her when things were good, but she keeps vanishing out of his site "just a little bit out of reach". there is no happy ending here, the main character vanishes and we find out, he was the ghost all along. 

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

Lizzy Borden MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Lizzy Borden T-shirts and Posters

More Lizzy Borden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Lizzy Borden Returning With First New Album In 11 Years


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.