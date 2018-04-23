|
Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour
Judas Priest are currently tearing it up on the road for their spring tour but they have extended their road plans, announcing they will teaming up with Deep Purple in late summer. The two legendary bands will be launching a North American coheadlining tour in August and September which will find them visiting 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of their latest albums (Deep Purple's "inFinite" and Judas Priest's "Firepower". The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 21st in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center and will conclude on September 30th in Wheatland, CA at the Toyota Amphitheatre. Deep Purple And Judas Priest Tour Dates:
Deep Purple And Judas Priest Tour Dates: