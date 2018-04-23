News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour
04-23-2018
.
Deep Purple

Judas Priest are currently tearing it up on the road for their spring tour but they have extended their road plans, announcing they will teaming up with Deep Purple in late summer.

The two legendary bands will be launching a North American coheadlining tour in August and September which will find them visiting 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of their latest albums (Deep Purple's "inFinite" and Judas Priest's "Firepower".

The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 21st in Cincinnati, OH at the Riverbend Music Center and will conclude on September 30th in Wheatland, CA at the Toyota Amphitheatre.

Deep Purple And Judas Priest Tour Dates:
8/21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8/22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
8/25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
8/27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
8/29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
8/30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
9/1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
9/5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
9/11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
9/12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
9/14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
9/16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
9/18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
9/20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino
9/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs
9/23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
9/26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
9/27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

More Deep Purple News

