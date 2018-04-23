News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates
04-23-2018
The Dead Daisies

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies are riding high on the success of their latest album "Burn It Down" and will be taking their show on the road again this summer for some international dates.

They are currently wrapping up their European spring tour and will next will head to Japan for headline shows in Osaka (June 25th at Umedia Club Quattro), Tokyo (June 26th at Ebisu Liquidroom), and Nagoya (June 28th at Nahoya Club Quattro).

The band will then head back to Europe for the summer beginning that trek on July 7th at the Barcelona Rock Fest and playing various headline shows and some events with Guns N' Roses, Scorpions and Joe Satriani.

The group feature Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

The Dead Daisies Summer Euro Tour Dates:
July 7th - SPA - Barcelona - Barcelona Rock Fest
July 9th - SPA - Madrid - Sala Caracol
July 11th - POR - Lisboa - The Legends of Rock with The Scorpions
July 14th - SLO - Lasko - Beer & Flowers Festival
July 16th - EST - Tallinn - Lasnamäe with Guns n Roses
July 18th - GER - Karlsruhe - Substage
July 19th - SWI - Saint-Julien - Festival Guitare en Scene with Joe Satriani
July 20th - GER - Burglengenfeld - VAZ
July 21st - GER - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
July 22nd - CZ - Praha - Lucerna Music Bar
July 24th - GER - Saarbrücken - Garage
July 25th - GER - Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik
July 27th - UK - Holmfirth - Picture Drome
July 28th - UK - Pentrich - Rock & Blues Custom Show
July 29th - UK - Ebbw Vale - Steelhouse Festival

