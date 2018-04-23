The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates

They are currently wrapping up their European spring tour and will next will head to Japan for headline shows in Osaka (June 25th at Umedia Club Quattro), Tokyo (June 26th at Ebisu Liquidroom), and Nagoya (June 28th at Nahoya Club Quattro).

The band will then head back to Europe for the summer beginning that trek on July 7th at the Barcelona Rock Fest and playing various headline shows and some events with Guns N' Roses, Scorpions and Joe Satriani.

The group feature Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

The Dead Daisies Summer Euro Tour Dates:

July 7th - SPA - Barcelona - Barcelona Rock Fest

July 9th - SPA - Madrid - Sala Caracol

July 11th - POR - Lisboa - The Legends of Rock with The Scorpions

July 14th - SLO - Lasko - Beer & Flowers Festival

July 16th - EST - Tallinn - Lasnamäe with Guns n Roses

July 18th - GER - Karlsruhe - Substage

July 19th - SWI - Saint-Julien - Festival Guitare en Scene with Joe Satriani

July 20th - GER - Burglengenfeld - VAZ

July 21st - GER - Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

July 22nd - CZ - Praha - Lucerna Music Bar

July 24th - GER - Saarbrücken - Garage

July 25th - GER - Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik

July 27th - UK - Holmfirth - Picture Drome

July 28th - UK - Pentrich - Rock & Blues Custom Show

July 29th - UK - Ebbw Vale - Steelhouse Festival