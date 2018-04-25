A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

The newly announced dates kick off with a U.S. run that will begin on October 20th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center and wrap up on November 20th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

After a short time off they will head overseas for the Euro tour which will be launching on December 2nd in Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Academy and finishing up on December 19th in Rome, Italy at Palalottomatica.

Tickets for both tour legs will go on sale this Friday (April 27th), 10 a.m. local time. See all of their upcoming tour dates below:

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates

May 12 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion

May 15 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 16 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

May 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 23 Southaven, MS Landers Center

May 25 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

May 26 Dallas, TX BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring

June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park

June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

June 8 Aarhus, Denmark NorthSide Festival

June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival

June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT

June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 16 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival

June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle SOLD OUT

June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 22 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

June 24 Dessel, Belgium Graspop

June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT

June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid

June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle

October 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

October 22 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 24 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre

October 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

October 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena

November 1 Charlotte, NC Bojangles' Coliseum

November 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

November 6 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center

November 18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

November 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

December 2 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Academy

December 3 Manchester, UK Victoria Warehouse

December 5 London, UK Wembley Arena Pavilion

December 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

December 13 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg

December 15 Kraków, Poland Tauron Arena Kraków

December 16 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadhalle

December 18 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

December 19 Rome, Italy Palalottomatica