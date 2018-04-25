|
A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour
.
A Perfect Circle's busy year on the road supporting their latest album "Eat The Elephant" just got busier with the acclaimed band added new fall tour legs in the U.S. and Europe to their live plans. The newly announced dates kick off with a U.S. run that will begin on October 20th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center and wrap up on November 20th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. After a short time off they will head overseas for the Euro tour which will be launching on December 2nd in Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Academy and finishing up on December 19th in Rome, Italy at Palalottomatica. Tickets for both tour legs will go on sale this Friday (April 27th), 10 a.m. local time. See all of their upcoming tour dates below: A Perfect Circle Tour Dates
A Perfect Circle Tour Dates