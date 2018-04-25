News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour
04-25-2018
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle's busy year on the road supporting their latest album "Eat The Elephant" just got busier with the acclaimed band added new fall tour legs in the U.S. and Europe to their live plans.

The newly announced dates kick off with a U.S. run that will begin on October 20th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center and wrap up on November 20th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

After a short time off they will head overseas for the Euro tour which will be launching on December 2nd in Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Academy and finishing up on December 19th in Rome, Italy at Palalottomatica.

Tickets for both tour legs will go on sale this Friday (April 27th), 10 a.m. local time. See all of their upcoming tour dates below:

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates
May 12 Somerset, WI Northern Invasion
May 15 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
May 16 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena
May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range
May 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 23 Southaven, MS Landers Center
May 25 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
May 26 Dallas, TX BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring
June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park
June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset
June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
June 8 Aarhus, Denmark NorthSide Festival
June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival
June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT
June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 16 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle SOLD OUT
June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 22 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
June 24 Dessel, Belgium Graspop
June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT
June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid
June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle
October 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
October 22 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
October 24 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre
October 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
October 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena
November 1 Charlotte, NC Bojangles' Coliseum
November 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
November 6 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center
November 18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
November 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
December 2 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Academy
December 3 Manchester, UK Victoria Warehouse
December 5 London, UK Wembley Arena Pavilion
December 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
December 13 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg
December 15 Kraków, Poland Tauron Arena Kraków
December 16 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadhalle
December 18 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
December 19 Rome, Italy Palalottomatica

