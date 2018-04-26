Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

The new effort will be the follow-up to the acclaimed band's 2006 album "10,000 Days" and Keenan recently jokingly compared it to Guns N' Roses' infamously delayed "Chinese Democracy" album.

He addressed the delay during his interview with Lars (via Classic Rock). He explained, "There's a lot of timing issues with Tool getting to the studio, I always kind of gauge where they're at, and try to figure out where things are going. If I see a window where, 'OK, it doesn't look like things are going to get done any time soon' - because I need certain pieces to do my job - if I see there's a window, that might expand based on me going, 'I'm gonna go do something then.' That's why you had a lot of Puscifer for many years.

He then added, "I felt like if I was to go back and do another Puscifer record, someone was going to sneak into my bedroom and slit my throat, so I figured I'd go and call Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle and see where he's at with music and it just so happened he had a nice stack of ideas."