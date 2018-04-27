News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release
04-27-2018
.
Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God have released a stream of their take on Big Black's "Kerosene" which will be one of the tracks featured on the group's just announced forthcoming covers album "Burn The Priest Legion: XX."

Last month the band revealed their tribute to The Accused's "Inherit The Earth" and now are sharing the second cover track from the upcoming effort. Stream "Kerosene" here. Frontman Randy Blythe had this to say, "Big Black is a very important band to me. When I was 12 and first listening to punk rock, I thought all punk came from England - but then through skating, I got into Black Flag and Bad Brains. I soon discovered this super-smart American punk rock - very caustic, and deeply sardonic about the murky side of the human experience. That got me into Steve Albini's future bands Shellac and Rapeman - and all the noisy smart punk rock on labels like AmRep and Touch & Go. 'Kerosene' was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom."

The new album will hit stores on May 18th and was produced by with Josh Wilbur. It will feature Lamb of God taking on tracks originally performed by Cro-Mags, Agnostic Front, Quicksand, Ministry, Bad Brains, Melvins, S.O.D., The Accused, Big Black, and Richmond punk band Sliang Laos. Produced at the helm, Legion: XX exhibits Burn The Priest in their true element.

Tracklisting:
"Inherit The Earth" (originally performed by The Accused)
"Honey Bucket" (originally performed by Melvins)
"Kerosene" (originally performed by Big Black)
"Kill Yourself" (originally performed by S.O.D.)
"I Against I" (originally performed by Bad Brains)
"Axis Rot" (originally performed by Sliang Laos)
"Jesus Built My Hotrod" (originally performed by Ministry)
"One Voice" (originally performed by Agnostic Front)
"Dine Alone" (originally performed by Quicksand)
"We Gotta Know" (originally performed by Cro-Mags)

Lamb Of God MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Lamb Of God T-shirts and Posters

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Lamb Of God Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

Lamb Of God Plan Long Break Following Summer Tour

Lamb Of God Announce Summer Headline Dates

Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Team For Summer Tour

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video

ONI Release Horror Themed Video Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.