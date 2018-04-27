Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Last month the band revealed their tribute to The Accused's "Inherit The Earth" and now are sharing the second cover track from the upcoming effort. Stream "Kerosene" here. Frontman Randy Blythe had this to say, "Big Black is a very important band to me. When I was 12 and first listening to punk rock, I thought all punk came from England - but then through skating, I got into Black Flag and Bad Brains. I soon discovered this super-smart American punk rock - very caustic, and deeply sardonic about the murky side of the human experience. That got me into Steve Albini's future bands Shellac and Rapeman - and all the noisy smart punk rock on labels like AmRep and Touch & Go. 'Kerosene' was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom."

The new album will hit stores on May 18th and was produced by with Josh Wilbur. It will feature Lamb of God taking on tracks originally performed by Cro-Mags, Agnostic Front, Quicksand, Ministry, Bad Brains, Melvins, S.O.D., The Accused, Big Black, and Richmond punk band Sliang Laos. Produced at the helm, Legion: XX exhibits Burn The Priest in their true element.

Tracklisting:

"Inherit The Earth" (originally performed by The Accused)

"Honey Bucket" (originally performed by Melvins)

"Kerosene" (originally performed by Big Black)

"Kill Yourself" (originally performed by S.O.D.)

"I Against I" (originally performed by Bad Brains)

"Axis Rot" (originally performed by Sliang Laos)

"Jesus Built My Hotrod" (originally performed by Ministry)

"One Voice" (originally performed by Agnostic Front)

"Dine Alone" (originally performed by Quicksand)

"We Gotta Know" (originally performed by Cro-Mags)