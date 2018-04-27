|
Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release
.
Lamb Of God have released a stream of their take on Big Black's "Kerosene" which will be one of the tracks featured on the group's just announced forthcoming covers album "Burn The Priest Legion: XX." Last month the band revealed their tribute to The Accused's "Inherit The Earth" and now are sharing the second cover track from the upcoming effort. Stream "Kerosene" here. Frontman Randy Blythe had this to say, "Big Black is a very important band to me. When I was 12 and first listening to punk rock, I thought all punk came from England - but then through skating, I got into Black Flag and Bad Brains. I soon discovered this super-smart American punk rock - very caustic, and deeply sardonic about the murky side of the human experience. That got me into Steve Albini's future bands Shellac and Rapeman - and all the noisy smart punk rock on labels like AmRep and Touch & Go. 'Kerosene' was one of their biggest songs, if they even had one. It speaks to small-town boredom." The new album will hit stores on May 18th and was produced by with Josh Wilbur. It will feature Lamb of God taking on tracks originally performed by Cro-Mags, Agnostic Front, Quicksand, Ministry, Bad Brains, Melvins, S.O.D., The Accused, Big Black, and Richmond punk band Sliang Laos. Produced at the helm, Legion: XX exhibits Burn The Priest in their true element. Tracklisting:
