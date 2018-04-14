System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

The 7th annual event will also include top sets from Incubus, Godsmack, Shinedown, 311, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, At The Drive-In, Seether and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

Godsmack's Sully Erna shared his excitement, "Sacto!! We can't wait to be a part of Aftershock this year. Do not miss this show! It's big, it's loud and it's angry…So buckle up, cuz this ride goes reeeeeal fasssst!!! See ya in Oct.!" Read more - here.