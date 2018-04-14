|
System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup (Week in Review)
System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup was a top story on Tuesday: System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains lead a start packed lineup for this year's Aftershock festival, which will be taking place at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento, CA on October 13th and 14th. The 7th annual event will also include top sets from Incubus, Godsmack, Shinedown, 311, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, At The Drive-In, Seether and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. Godsmack's Sully Erna shared his excitement, "Sacto!! We can't wait to be a part of Aftershock this year. Do not miss this show! It's big, it's loud and it's angry…So buckle up, cuz this ride goes reeeeeal fasssst!!! See ya in Oct.!" Read more - here.
