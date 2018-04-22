|
Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song (Week in Review)
.
Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song was a top story on Thursday: Anthrax are gearing up to release their new live package "Kings Among Scotland" on April 27th and to promote its arrival have shared an epic nearly 11-minute long performance of one of their classic songs. The new live release was captured during the band's special February 15, 2017 show at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow where they performed their "Among The Living" album in its entirety. To pump fans up for the impending two hour DVD release they have shared an online from the home video of their performance of an extended version of the song "Indians" which clocks in at almost 11 minutes. Watch it - here.
The new live release was captured during the band's special February 15, 2017 show at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow where they performed their "Among The Living" album in its entirety.
To pump fans up for the impending two hour DVD release they have shared an online from the home video of their performance of an extended version of the song "Indians" which clocks in at almost 11 minutes. Watch it - here.