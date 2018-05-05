Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien, "Emperor Of Sand" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 last spring, marking the Atlanta group's third US Top 10 following 2014's "Once More 'Round The Sun" (No. 6) and 2011's "The Hunter" (No. 10).

In January, the project earned Mastodon their first Grammy Award when the track, "Sultan's Curse", was named the Best Metal Performance Of The Year at the 60th annual ceremony in New York.

Mastodon will begin an extensive late spring/early summer US tour with Primus at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 6. Watch the video - here.