Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show
02-06-2018
.
Bruno Mars

(Radio.com) When it comes to next year's Super Bowl halftime show, Bruno Mars has some ideas he'd like to share with the NFL, he revealed via social media.

The GRAMMY-winning 24 Carat star jumped on Twitter with his thoughts on what he believes would make for "The best party TV has ever seen" during Super Bowl 53 at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.

"NFL, you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop artists from Atlanta next year," Mars posted. "Outkast. T.I, Gucci, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party TV has ever seen!"

The two-time Super Bowl performer added that he "just wanna help curate that show, and I'll only charge like a billion," dropping in a cry-laughing emoji.

"NFL, all jokes aside please let's make that happen," the singer concluded. See the tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

