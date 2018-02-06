Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details

Downing shared the information after news of the book leaked online. "It was with great surprise to me that I saw articles recently relating to my book, as work is still in progress finalising everything," the guitarist posted on Facebook. "The internet-led world we live in doesn't make it easy to keep secrets! However, I was secretly desperate to tell you all about this book, as my life story is something that I am very proud of -- even though I suspect that some of the details will surprise you just as they did me as I lived through them.

"Recollecting my life as I have done in this book has often brought me to close to tears, but has also made me laugh with the fondest memories," Downing added. "It is true that I have made many friends along the way but it is also true that I have made some enemies. But one thing is for sure: the music that has been everything to me has not only been my salvation, but has also brought me closer to the people of so many nations-- and I can honestly say that I consider all of you to be my very dear friends. Read more here.