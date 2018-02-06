|
San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night
.
(hennemusic) Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants have announced that they will be hosting the 6th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 23rd. "We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says Metallica. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event. "Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants baseball cap, with a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Day Special Event ticket sold benefiting our very own All Within My Hands Foundation. "There will also be a VIP event that night in Triples Alley as we celebrate the reissue of The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited by going back in time with Lars and Kirk as they chat with Steffan Chirazi about their early Bay Area days as... you guessed it, a garage band! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event." Metallica Fifth Members will have a chance to purchase tickets in a special pre-order on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00 AM PST; log in to the site at that time for a link to purchase tickets to the game and the VIP event early; the pre-sale ends on Friday, February 9 at 5:00 PM PST. All pre-sale tickets have a $5.00 discount. Read more here.
"We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says Metallica. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.
"Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants baseball cap, with a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Day Special Event ticket sold benefiting our very own All Within My Hands Foundation.
"There will also be a VIP event that night in Triples Alley as we celebrate the reissue of The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited by going back in time with Lars and Kirk as they chat with Steffan Chirazi about their early Bay Area days as... you guessed it, a garage band! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event."
Metallica Fifth Members will have a chance to purchase tickets in a special pre-order on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00 AM PST; log in to the site at that time for a link to purchase tickets to the game and the VIP event early; the pre-sale ends on Friday, February 9 at 5:00 PM PST. All pre-sale tickets have a $5.00 discount. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album
• Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour
• San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night
• Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour
• Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down
• Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album
• Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video
• Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details
• Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial
• Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update
• Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release
• Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online
• alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show
• Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet
• Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder
• Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra
• Beyonce Announces Valentine's Day Capsule Collection
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twins
• Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter
• Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard
• Migos Set 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Appearance
• Sam Smith Reveals The Only Thing He's Sing For Karaoke
• Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'
• Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video
• Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad
• Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style
• Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot
• Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.