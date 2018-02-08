Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
02-08-2018
.
Five Finger Death Punch

(Gibson) Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown both claim a ton of rock radio hits, and now, the two are teaming for a special spring tour. The tour will kick off May 6 in Nashville and continue through the end of the month. Starset and Bad Wolves will open. For ticket information, head to FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Five Finger Death Punch recently unleashed a greatest hits album, A Decade of Destruction, featuring a new track called "Trouble" and a cover of the Offspring's "Gone Away."

The group has already announced that their next album, the follow-up to 2015's Got Your Six, will arrive sometime this spring. Check out the upcoming tour dates here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

