Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain on February 3, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show. The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't appear on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside. The first of two shows in Madrid followed Metallica's first live date of the year when they opened the latest leg of their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" in Lisbon, Portugal on February 1 - from which they shared footage of their 1991 classic, "Sad But True." During the spring trek, the group will return Stateside to be on hand when Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants host the 6th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 23. "We'll take a quick break from the European tour to head back to the Bay Area and celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions," says Metallica. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off right with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the Washington Nationals. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event. "Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants baseball cap, with a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Day Special Event ticket sold benefiting our very own All Within My Hands Foundation. "There will also be a VIP event that night in Triples Alley as we celebrate the reissue of The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited by going back in time with Lars and Kirk as they chat with Steffan Chirazi about their early Bay Area days as... you guessed it, a garage band! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event." Read more and watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
