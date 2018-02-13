|
Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease
.
Sad news has surfaced from the Judas Priest camp. The legendary metal band has revealed that guitarist Glenn Tipton has Parkinson's disease and it is now leaving him unable to perform some of the songs in the band's catalog. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most well-known sign of Parkinson's disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement." The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Ten years ago Glenn was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson's - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important. "Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson's progression he wants to let you all know that he won't be be touring as such. True to the metal spirit of 'the show must go on' Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him". Tipton wrote fans, "I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed. Rob, Richie, Ian and Scott added, "We have been privileged to witness Glenn's determination and steadfast commitment over the years, showing his passion and self belief through the writing, recording and performing sessions with Priest - he is a true metal hero! "We are not surprised by Glenn's insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn's wishes become real -
According to the Mayo Clinic, "Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most well-known sign of Parkinson's disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."
The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Ten years ago Glenn was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson's - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important.
"Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson's progression he wants to let you all know that he won't be be touring as such. True to the metal spirit of 'the show must go on' Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him".
Tipton wrote fans, "I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed.
Rob, Richie, Ian and Scott added, "We have been privileged to witness Glenn's determination and steadfast commitment over the years, showing his passion and self belief through the writing, recording and performing sessions with Priest - he is a true metal hero!
"We are not surprised by Glenn's insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn's wishes become real -
• Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie
• Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu
• D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton
• The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
• Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
• Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album
• Jack White Shares His Hope For Rock's Future
• The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play
• Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence
• Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection
• Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour
• Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64
• Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates
• Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video
• Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video
• Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video
• Shawn Mendes Promises New Album Coming 'Soon'
• Kelly Clarkson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Next Song
• Vance Joy Announces North American Tour
• Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown
• Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep
• Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover
• Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident
• Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video
• Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track and Video
• Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'
• Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.