News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Christina Aguilera Shares Bathtub Photos Online
02-19-2018
.
Christina Aguilera

(Radio.com) Pop singer Christina Aguilera was having fun in her bathroom this past week. On Thursday (Feb. 15), she posted three artsy black-and-white photos of herself in a bathtub full of bubbles, strategically positioned in each for the steamy photo shoot.

In one shot she's submerged in the water with her back to the camera. Another depicts her leaning back, eyes closed in the tub of bubbles. In the most revealing photo, she leans out of the tub, covering herself with crossed arms and hands. She captioned the photo-set with a water drop emoji.

Could this be another hint toward some new music coming soon? In January she had told fans in an Instagram story that something was set to come this year. Hopefully we'll know more soon. Check out the steamy photo shoot from Aguilera here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Christina Aguilera Music, DVDs, Books and more

Christina Aguilera T-shirts and Posters

More Christina Aguilera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Christina Aguilera Shares Bathtub Photos Online

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Christina Aguilera Shares Video Of Son Filling Her Shoes

Christina Aguilera Cast To Star In Sci-Fi Film 'Zoe'


More Stories for Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.