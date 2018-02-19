News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Demi Lovato Releases Unplugged 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video
02-19-2018
.
Demi Lovato

(Radio.com) Demi Lovato is breaking it down. The pop star has revealed a new stripped-down version of "Tell Me You Love Me," the title track of her recently released full-length.

The live and retooled take on the tune finds Lovato's soaring vocals on center stage, with the star's voice supported by just a piano and backup singers.

The new version arrives as Lovato prepares to launch her upcoming arena tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA. Check out Lovato's emotional reworking of "Tell Me You Love Me" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Demi Lovato Music, DVDs, Books and more

Demi Lovato T-shirts and Posters

More Demi Lovato News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Demi Lovato Releases Unplugged 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'

Demi Lovato Celebrates Loving Yourself In New Photo

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem 2017 In Review

Demi Lovato Hopeful For Ariana Grande Collaboration 2017 In Review

Demi Lovato Shares Steamy New Swimsuit Photo

Demi Lovato Shared Topless Nap Photo 2017 In Review

Demi Lovato Reveals Message Of Self-Care For The Holidays

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video


More Stories for Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.