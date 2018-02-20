News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Behemoth Work With Children's Choir In The Studio
02-20-2018
.
Behemoth

Behemoth are hard at work on their new album and frontman frontman Adam 'Nergal' Darski shared some video via social media of the him leading a group of children in a rehearsal.

He had the following to say, "Well, one thing I know for a fact - I love children and animals and they seem to return that love. Might be hated by PIS-followers and Catholics of all kind, but somehow I feed on their obscurity and ignorance - so bring it on, f***ers!

"Either way, we are exploring some ideas for the new Behemoth album that are rather spectacular. Be patient, both fans and our haters. You will receive us well very soon."

He adds: "I would love to thank all the kids for the passion they delivered and all their parents for such a liberal upbringing... hands down!" here.

