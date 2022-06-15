Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

Behemoth have released a music video for their new single "Off To War!". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", which is set to hit stores on September 16th.

Frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski had this to say, "Militant times bring militant music... we're increasing the tempo with our new single, 'Off To War!' - one of my personal favorites from the new record.

"This song has a killer punk section, one of the greatest Behemoth leads of all time, and a nice extreme metal twist at the end. A true sonic tornado in times of confrontation - enjoy it, legions!!" Watch the video below:

