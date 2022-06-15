.

Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Behemoth Album cover art
Album cover art

Behemoth have released a music video for their new single "Off To War!". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", which is set to hit stores on September 16th.

Frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski had this to say, "Militant times bring militant music... we're increasing the tempo with our new single, 'Off To War!' - one of my personal favorites from the new record.

"This song has a killer punk section, one of the greatest Behemoth leads of all time, and a nice extreme metal twist at the end. A true sonic tornado in times of confrontation - enjoy it, legions!!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance

Behemoth Going Nuclear For Their New Album

Awaken Release 'Behemoth' Video

News > Behemoth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more

advertisement
Reviews

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Post Malone Performs Pearl Jam's 'Better Man'

The Moody Blues's John Lodge Announces Special Performance

The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video

Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

The Milk Men Deliver 'Go Go Baby' Video

Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Dolly Parton Donating $1 Million To Pediatric Infectious Disease Research

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup