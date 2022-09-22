Behemoth Deliver 'Versvs Christvs' Video

Behemoth have premiered a music video for their new single, "Versvs Christvs", which comes from their just released new studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram."
Frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, had this to say, "Legions! Thank you for the amazing response to the new record! Wow! It feels extremely validating and liberating to have you with us. And now we present the crown jewel 'Versvs Christvs.'
"This video was our first time working the amazing director Agata Alexander, an L.A.-dwelling Pole whose vision and execution created this spectacular result. A special shout-out to our friends at Grupa 13 who assisted on the production. Feast your eyes on this, Legions!" Watch the video below:
Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video
Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video
Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance
Behemoth Going Nuclear For Their New Album
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'
Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album
Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre 2003
Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute
When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled
Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed
Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour