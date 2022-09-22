.

Behemoth Deliver 'Versvs Christvs' Video

09-22-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Behemoth Cover art
Cover art

Behemoth have premiered a music video for their new single, "Versvs Christvs", which comes from their just released new studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram."

Frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, had this to say, "Legions! Thank you for the amazing response to the new record! Wow! It feels extremely validating and liberating to have you with us. And now we present the crown jewel 'Versvs Christvs.'

"This video was our first time working the amazing director Agata Alexander, an L.A.-dwelling Pole whose vision and execution created this spectacular result. A special shout-out to our friends at Grupa 13 who assisted on the production. Feast your eyes on this, Legions!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Behemoth Deliver 'Versvs Christvs' Video

Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance

Behemoth Going Nuclear For Their New Album

Behemoth Music and Merch

News > Behemoth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more

advertisement
Reviews

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More

Quick Flicks: Schemers

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Latest News

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'

Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album

Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre 2003

Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute

When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled

Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed

Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour