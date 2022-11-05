.

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2022

Behemoth Album cover art
Album cover art

Behemoth have premiered a cinematic music video for their single "Ov My Herculean Exile," which was directed by Zuzanna Plis, and is the first track from their forthcoming album, "Opvs Contra Natvram".

Adam "Nergal" Darski had this to say about the new album, which arrives September 16th, "The album title means going against the current. It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against.

"I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture - cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others.

"That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing - and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that.

"There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs.' Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I Am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

