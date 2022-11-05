Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Behemoth have premiered a cinematic music video for their single "Ov My Herculean Exile," which was directed by Zuzanna Plis, and is the first track from their forthcoming album, "Opvs Contra Natvram".
Adam "Nergal" Darski had this to say about the new album, which arrives September 16th, "The album title means going against the current. It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against.
"I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture - cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others.
"That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing - and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that.
"There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs.' Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I Am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"
Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance
Behemoth Going Nuclear For Their New Album
Awaken Release 'Behemoth' Video
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Announce Fall Tour
Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song 'Roman Candles'
5 Seconds of Summer Stream New Song 'Me, Myself & I'
The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars
Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video
Max Creeps Night Flight Special To Debut This Friday
The Revivalists Share 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)' Video
Seth Walker Delivers 'Why Do I Cry Anymore'