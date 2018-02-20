|
Chris Young Extends His U.S. Tour
.
(Radio.com) Chris Young is giving you more. The country star has revealed more U.S. tour dates for 2018, adding nine new shows that will be taking place in the month of September. The new dates are scheduled to kick off September 13 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the Pan American Center, and will be wrapping up on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia, PA at The Mann. Young will also be playing new shows in Texas, Okalahoma, Mississippi, Tennessee, plus North and South Carolina and the new stops include support from special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans. See the dates here.
