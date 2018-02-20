News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 'Legends' Hit At Nashville's Legends Corner
02-20-2018
Kelsea Ballerini

(Radio.com) When Kelsea Ballerini learned her latest single "Legends" hit No. 1 on the country charts her husband, country singer Morgan Evans, wanted to do something special to celebrate.

So, in honor of the title of her chart-topper, Evans took her to honky-tonk Legends Corner on Nashville's Lower Broadway for a celebratory drink, she revealed via social media.

"Took her to @legendscorner because…it's the number ONE song this week!!" Evans captioned a photo of he and his bride smiling while posing at the local watering hole. See all of the celebratory posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

