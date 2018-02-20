|
Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 'Legends' Hit At Nashville's Legends Corner
(Radio.com) When Kelsea Ballerini learned her latest single "Legends" hit No. 1 on the country charts her husband, country singer Morgan Evans, wanted to do something special to celebrate. So, in honor of the title of her chart-topper, Evans took her to honky-tonk Legends Corner on Nashville's Lower Broadway for a celebratory drink, she revealed via social media. "Took her to @legendscorner because…it's the number ONE song this week!!" Evans captioned a photo of he and his bride smiling while posing at the local watering hole. See all of the celebratory posts here.
