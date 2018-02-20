News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kurt Cobain Remembered By Courtney Love On His 51st Birthday
02-20-2018
Cobain

(Radio.com) Nearly 24 years have passed since Kurt Cobain took his own life at age 27 and on Monday night (Feb. 19), his widow marked what would have been his 51st birthday with a social media post.

Cobain's wife and fellow grunge pioneer Courtney Love shared a throwback photo. The tribute pictures Kurt and Courtney relaxing together in all their '90s bleached-blonde glory.

"Happy birthday baby god I miss you," she captioned the post. See Courtney's birthday tribute photo and post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

