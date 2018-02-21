News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain
02-21-2018
.
Cobain

(Radio.com) With Tuesday (Feb. 20) marking what would have been Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday, daughter Francis Bean has shared a loving tribute to her late father.


"I hope they don't have the internet wherever you are," Francis Bean captioned next to lovely vintage photo of the Nirvana frontman playing with a baby Francis Bean in a wading pool. "I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel."

Her post followed one from her mother and Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, shared earlier in the day. See Francis Bean's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

