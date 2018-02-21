|
Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain
.
(Radio.com) With Tuesday (Feb. 20) marking what would have been Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday, daughter Francis Bean has shared a loving tribute to her late father. Her post followed one from her mother and Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, shared earlier in the day. See Francis Bean's post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.