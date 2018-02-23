Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award

It was also announced that Chance The Rapper will receive the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award; and Camila Cabello will be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award live from the Forum in Los Angeles.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, March 11th live on TBS, TNT and truTV At 8 pm ET/5 pm PT