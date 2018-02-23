News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors
02-23-2018
.
Ed Sheeran

(Radio.com) Despite rumors swirling to the contrary, Ed Sheeran is not married yet. The pop star has shut down rumors that he secretly tied the knot with his fiancee, Cherry Seaborn, during a red carpet interview at the 2018 BRIT awards ceremony.

The marriage rumors started after the "Perfect" singer was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger during a recent concert in London. A Sky News reporter waited until the end of her chat with Sheeran to spring the marriage question on him, and the singer responded in straightforward fashion.

"It's an engagement ring," the star shared. "I don't know… I feel like it's good to both do things." When pressed about a wedding date, Sheeran made it clear that when it does happen, the world at large most likely won't be given any advance notice.

"I don't know… It will be a situation like this where no one knows," he said cryptically about the impending nuptials. Watch the interview clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Ed Sheeran Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ed Sheeran T-shirts and Posters

More Ed Sheeran News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip

Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' Parody Hits The Web

Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate

Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo


More Stories for Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.