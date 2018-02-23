News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming
02-23-2018
(hennemusic) The team behind Jimi Hendrix is streaming a previously-unreleased studio version of "Lover Man" as the latest preview to the March 9 release of the guitarist's forthcoming album "Both Sides Of The Sky."

The tune was recorded in December of 1969 by the trio that would come to be known as Band Of Gypsys - Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles - after attempts by the Jimi Hendrix Experience in previous years had failed to deliver a satisfactory version for the Seattle rocker.

"Jimi's true home was the studio - that's where the music and the magic happened," says engineer Eddie Kramer. "He loved everything about recording, and it's been my distinct pleasure and an honor to play a part in that process both then and now.

"The first thing is you put the tape on and you listen to it and the hairs just stand up right on the back of your neck and you go, 'Oh my God. This is too (expletive) incredible. It's an incredible thing. Forty, 50 years later here we are and I'm listening to these tapes going, 'Oh my God, that's an amazing performance.'"

The 13-track set - which includes 10 unreleased tunes - marks the third volume in a trilogy from the Hendrix archives, following 2010's "Valleys Of Neptune" and 2013's "People, Hell And Angels." Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Jimi Hendrix Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jimi Hendrix T-shirts and Posters

More Jimi Hendrix News

