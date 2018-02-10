Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 13th in Concord, Ca at the Concord Pavilion and will be wrapping up on August 12th in Detroit at the DTE Energy Music Theatre. The shows will feature a full performance of the "Chicago II" album along with various hits from Chicago's long career.

Chicago's Robert Lamm had the following to say, "It's always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan! They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!" Read more including the dates - here.