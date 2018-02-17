News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease (Week in Review)

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease was a top story on Tuesday: Sad news has surfaced from the Judas Priest camp. The legendary metal band has revealed that guitarist Glenn Tipton has Parkinson's disease and it is now leaving him unable to perform some of the songs in the band's catalog.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most well-known sign of Parkinson's disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Ten years ago Glenn was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson's - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important.

"Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson's progression he wants to let you all know that he won't be be touring as such. True to the metal spirit of 'the show must go on' Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him". - here.

