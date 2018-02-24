News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a February 10 performance of the "Master Of Puppets" instrumental, "Orion", at Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy as a tribute to their late bassist Cliff Burton on what would have been his 56th birthday.

"Turin! Thank you so much for helping us celebrate #CliffBurtonDay," says the band. "Also, a huge thank you to the fans around the world who continue to honor him in their own special ways."

The late rocker was honored by his California hometown with "Cliff Burton Day" on February 10 after fans started a Changeorg petition to recognize the Metallica legend, who died at the age of 24 in a tragic tour bus accident in Sweden during the group's 1986 tour in support of "Master Of Puppets."

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield, the pair pursued Burton after seeing him in performance with his band Trauma at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in late 1982; they famously relocated Metallica's home base to the San Francisco Bay Area the following year on Burton's request as a condition of him joining the lineup. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Teams Up With Vans Again

Metallica Release Live Video From Mannheim Show

Metallica Release Live Video From Bologna Concert

Metallica Release Video For Cover Of Classic Song

Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video From Current Tour

Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton

Metallica Release Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.