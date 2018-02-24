Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton

"Turin! Thank you so much for helping us celebrate #CliffBurtonDay," says the band. "Also, a huge thank you to the fans around the world who continue to honor him in their own special ways."

The late rocker was honored by his California hometown with "Cliff Burton Day" on February 10 after fans started a Changeorg petition to recognize the Metallica legend, who died at the age of 24 in a tragic tour bus accident in Sweden during the group's 1986 tour in support of "Master Of Puppets."

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield, the pair pursued Burton after seeing him in performance with his band Trauma at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in late 1982; they famously relocated Metallica's home base to the San Francisco Bay Area the following year on Burton's request as a condition of him joining the lineup. Read more - here.