A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup (Week in Review)

A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup was a top story on Wednesday: Organizers of the Rocklahoma festival have announced the daily lineup for this year's event which will be taking place at the Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, Ok on May 25th through 28th.

Prior to the official kickoff there will also be a Thursday Night Campground Party that will include performances from Screaming for Silence, Dark Avenue, As Above So Below, Save the Hero, Hyperdose, One Step From Falling, Weston Horn and the Hush, Ryder, Honor Amongst Thieves, Wither.

Friday night's lineup: A Perfect Circle, The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, I Prevail, Sevendust, The Used, Trivium, Yelawolf, Red Sun Rising, SOiL, Adelitas Way, Big Story, Everybody Panic, Cimino, Midnight Devils, Chaotic Resemblance, Firstryke, ASKA, Down For Five, Agnozia, Silent Theory, KillSET, Dead Horse Trauma, Kirra, City of the Weak, Dirty Soul Revival, Dirty Blvd. Read more - here.

