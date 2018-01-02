Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Kalie Shorr, Kelleigh Bannen and Lindsay Ell came together for the CMT Next Women Of Country campaign to take Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" back to the singer's Nashville roots.

Supplanting the digital production style of the original, the trio strip the song's melody down with acoustic guitars. The cover version was shared live, with the three singers performing it in front of an audience in a new video. Check it out here.