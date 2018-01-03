Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review
01-03-2018
.
Nirvana

(hennemusic) Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concertwas a top 17 story of December 2017: Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited for a one-song performance during the Foo Fighters show at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR on December 5, and video from the event is streaming online.

"Back in the day, I had this song that I thought might be kind of cool," Grohl told the crowd as Novoselic arrived onstage, "…and we had nothing to do all day long. I was like, 'I got an idea.' And we recorded this song together. It wound up on the first Foo Fighters record. It's called 'Big Me' and it sounds like this…"

The fifth single issued from the Foo Fighters' 1995 self-titled debut, "Big Me" hit No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million in the States alone.

Novoselic and Kurt Cobain founded Nirvana in Aberdeen, WA in 1987; following a series of drummers, Grohl joined in 1990 in time to record the group's breakout album, "Nevermind", in 1991, with Smear added as a touring rhythm guitarist in 1993.

The three surviving members have rarely reunited on stage since Cobain's death in 1994; they did regroup for Nirvana's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014. Watch some footage of the reunion jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

