John Mayer Launches KyloRenChallenge
(Radio.com) Star Wars fans who made time for The Last Jedi over the holidays know there's a certain scene that raised temperatures…or at least, eyebrows. In the clip, the bad guy, Kylo Ren, appears shirtless wearing his signature high-waisted pants. In tribute, John Mayer launched the "#KyloRenChallenge," on Instagram, wearing black pants and a downturned black shirt that left him exposed from the ribcage upward. Fans on social media weighed in with a combination of laughs and boos, while others joined the challenge and shared some Last Jedi inspired images of their own. See John Mayer's Kylo Ren tribute and photos from the challenge here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
