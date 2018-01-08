Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Demi Lovato Celebrates Loving Yourself In New Photo
01-08-2018
.
Demi Lovato

(Radio.com) Demi Lovato loves herself, and she wants you to love yourself, too. The pop star shared a new Instagram post espousing the virtues of being able to love yourself for who you are, no matter how difficult that may be sometimes.

"So, I'm insecure about my legs in this picture but I'm posting it because I look so happy and this year I've decided I'm letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself in a bathing suit.

"Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing," Lovato added. "Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I'm feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life."

The singer has been candid about her battles with eating disorders, recently sharing before and after photos contrasting how she looked at different points of her recovery. See the full post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

