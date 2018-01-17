Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated

Does the reappearance of their digital presence spell a reunion? Or have the promotional photos from 2013 been revived for posterity? Since the band broke up in 2013, all three Jonas Brothers have pursued independent projects. Nick, of course, established himself as a heartthrob solo act with hits like "Jealous" and "Close."

He has collaborated with Tove Lo, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain and more. Joe's band DNCE has charted a roster of hits, while Kevin launched the E! reality series Married to Jonas. Read more here.