Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

"Singles You Up" is currently in the Top 20 on the singles chart and the new visual can be streamed online here. He had the following to say about the new album:

"Making this record has been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done. I want to thank everyone who was involved in bringing this to life, especially to my producer Paul Digiovanni and the songwriters that helped me create these songs. I can't wait for y'all to hear it"

Home State Tracklisting:

Take It From Me (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Jacob Davis)

Going 'Round (Jordan Davis, Ben Daniel, Pavel Dovgalyuk)

More Than I Know (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Blair Daly)

Slow Dance In A Parking Lot (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler)

Singles You Up (Jordan Davis, Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones)

Sundowners (Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

Tough To Tie Down (Jordan Davis, Jeff Middleton, Seth Ennis)

Made That Way (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Scooter Carusoe)

So Do I (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)

Selfish (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Joshua Wade Door)

Dreamed You Did (Jordan Davis, Shane Minor, Jonathan Singleton)

Leaving New Orleans (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier)