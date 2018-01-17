The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

Frontman John Corabi had the following to say about the new album, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey. This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!!!! Peace, Crabby"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich added theses comments about the effort that they recorded in Nashville, "The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!"

The new album news comes following the band announcing that former Jounrey and Bad English drummer Deen Castronovo had joined their ranks, which includes Corabi, Aldrich along with Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

The Dead Daisies -- Burn It Down Tracklisting:

Resurrected

Rise Up

Burn It Down

Judgement Day

What Goes Around

Bitch

Set Me Free

Dead And Gone

Can't Take It With You

Leave Me Alone

The album will be released in the following formats:

• DigiPak CD with 12-page booklet and poster

• Gatefold Colored Vinyl with printed inner sleeves, 4-page poster booklet and Audio CD in paper sleeve

• Picture Disk Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

• Digital Download & Streaming