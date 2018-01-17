|
The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'
.
The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Burn it Down" on April 6th via Spitfire Music / SPV. Frontman John Corabi had the following to say about the new album, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey. This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!!!! Peace, Crabby" Guitarist Doug Aldrich added theses comments about the effort that they recorded in Nashville, "The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!" The new album news comes following the band announcing that former Jounrey and Bad English drummer Deen Castronovo had joined their ranks, which includes Corabi, Aldrich along with Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink). The Dead Daisies -- Burn It Down Tracklisting: The album will be released in the following formats:
The Dead Daisies -- Burn It Down Tracklisting:
The album will be released in the following formats:
