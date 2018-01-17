Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'
01-17-2018
.
The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Burn it Down" on April 6th via Spitfire Music / SPV.

Frontman John Corabi had the following to say about the new album, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey. This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!!!! Peace, Crabby"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich added theses comments about the effort that they recorded in Nashville, "The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!"

The new album news comes following the band announcing that former Jounrey and Bad English drummer Deen Castronovo had joined their ranks, which includes Corabi, Aldrich along with Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

The Dead Daisies -- Burn It Down Tracklisting:
Resurrected
Rise Up
Burn It Down
Judgement Day
What Goes Around
Bitch
Set Me Free
Dead And Gone
Can't Take It With You
Leave Me Alone

The album will be released in the following formats:
• DigiPak CD with 12-page booklet and poster
• Gatefold Colored Vinyl with printed inner sleeves, 4-page poster booklet and Audio CD in paper sleeve
• Picture Disk Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve
• Digital Download & Streaming

advertisement

The Dead Daisies Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup 2017 In Review

The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup

The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' We're An American Band

The Dead Daisies Announce Special Motorcycle Rally Shows

The Dead Daisies Release 'With You And I' Video

The Dead Daisies To Rock With Full Orchestra At Music Festival

The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Limited Edition Box Set


More Stories for The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Page Too:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Camp Mars 2018 Details

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Killen Streaming New Song 'Tired Of Being Broke'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'

Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star

Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.