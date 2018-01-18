Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'
01-18-2018
.
Dierks Bentley

(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley shines the spotlight on his wife Cassidy Black in his brand new song "Woman, Amen," the first single from his upcoming album, The Mountain.

'The song's about gratitude, and the song is just the cracks in your heart and love and how you really need to have those failures and those cracks to really let love get in, so it's an inspiring song," said Bentley in a prepared statement. "I think it's an album that has a lot of gratitude in the album throughout every song. So, it's a good song to really just get that message out there, and all that gratitude for me starts at home."

"There'd be nothing without Cass and the way she's not only made my life, she's been through the ups and downs and made me a better person," he continued. "I don't know where I'd be without her. So, for me to get the message of the album out there, I want to start with this song and this important message about the women in my life, the women in our lives. There'd be nothing without them. For me, it's just an important way to start the album."

The music video for "Woman, Amen," was shot during the recording of the track in Telluride, Colorado, where much of the album was written and produced. The clip features shots of majestic, mountainous terrain, Bentley walking across bridges and plains and the artist at work inside a makeshift studio. Check out Dierk's new clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Dierks Bentley Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dierks Bentley T-shirts and Posters

More Dierks Bentley News

Dierks Bentley Music
