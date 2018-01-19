Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

The coheadlining trek will visit 58 cities and is scheduled to kick off on Mary 21st in Hartford, CT at the XL Center and will be wrapping up on October 6th in Inglewood (Los Angeles) at the Forum.

The tour will mark the two mega-selling bands first road trip together in 12 years. Journey's Neal Schon shared his excitement, "These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!"

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott added, "This tour is going to be a blast! We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better!"

Tickets will be going on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.

Def Leppard and Journey Coheadlining Tour Dates:

5/21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

5/23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

5/25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

5/28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

6/01 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

6/02 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

6/05 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6/06 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson- Boling Arena

6/08 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/09 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

6/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

6/13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

6/16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

7/01 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

7/03 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/04 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

7/06 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7/07 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

7/09 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7/11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

7/13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

7/14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

7/16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

7/23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

7/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

7/28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

8/11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

8/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

8/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

8/18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

8/20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena - The BJCC

8/22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

8/24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8/25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

8/29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

9/01 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9/07 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/08 - Las Vegas, NV - T- Mobile Arena

9/21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

9/23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

9/29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

10/01 - Vancouver, - BC Rogers Arena

10/04 - Sacramento, - CA Golden 1 Center

10/06 - Los Angeles, - CA The Forum