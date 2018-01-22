Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Including Special Wrigley Field Show

The dates kick off August 29 in Uniondale, NY and conclude October 10 in New Orleans. The tour in support of the new album will feature a special stop for the Chicago band.

"We're playing Wrigley Field which is big deal for those of us that grew up in Chicago," Pete Wentz told Radio.com. "We've also never played a stadium on our own so it's pretty exciting."

"I grew up going with my dad," he continued. "You know what I mean. My Dad will finally think that--"

"You're finally something," chimes in drummer Andy Hurley.

"Finally made it," Wentz concurs. See the dates here.