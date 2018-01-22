Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs

Throughout Lambert's 24-city 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour, which kicked off on January 18, MuttNation Foundation will collect dog food, treats, supplies and cash donations for a local shelter. Concertgoers that want to donate can go to the designated 'Fill the Little Red Wagon" area, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

'I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts," Lambert, the proud owner of eight rescue dogs, said in a press release. "I've gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans." Read more here.