Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute
01-25-2018
Gary Clark Jr

(Radio.com) With just a few days to go before Music's Biggest Night, The Recording Academy has announced that Gary Clark Jr., along with multi-talented musician Jon Batiste, will pay tribute to the late rock pioneers and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris have also been announced as performers and will duet on an unannounced song. They join an impressive list of previously announced performers:

Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

