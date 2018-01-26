Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

A video up on the metal band's official YouTube channel states, "The end of days is near…Slayer to make its exit with one final world tour." The short video flashes through different promo photos and tour posters from Slayer over the years, and it ends with the statement, "Slayer's final North American tour dates coming…"

Slayer got together in the early 1980s and helped define the sound of thrash with scorching albums such as 1986's Reign in Blood and 1988's South of Heaven.

Slayer's most recent lineup includes original members Kerry King (guitar) and Tom Araya (vocals, bass), as well as guitarist Gary Holt and drummer Paul Bostaph. Founding drummer Dave Lombardo left the band in 2013, and original guitarist Jeff Hanneman passed away around the same time. See the dates here.