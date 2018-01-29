|
AWOLNATION Avoided Fake S*** On New Album 'Here Come The
.
(Radio.com) AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno spent 2016 producing, writing, and recording the band's third studio album, Here Come The Runts, which follows 2015's Run and 2011's debut, Megalithic Symphony. And ahead of the album's February 2 release, Bruno is here to get you jazzed about the forthcoming album. Here Come The Runts was recorded at Bruno's home studio in the coastal California mountains--a landscape that heavily influenced the album's music. Bruno explains, "The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land. It's like a non-GMO record. There's no fake s*** on there. None of the vocals are tuned. It's all real playing." So, just what kind of music comes with a mountain-vibe? We've already heard the hit "Passion," as well as "Seven Sticks of Dynamite" and "Handyman," so those tracks should give you an idea. You'll also get a rock-n'-roll-meets-pop sound from the album. But don't be fooled by the "pop" label. In fact, Bruno explained, "I say 'pop' how I grew up listening to it--in the sense of Dire Straits or Born In The U.S.A or The Cars or Tom Petty." Right on. One video that gets this western-mountain vibe down is the recently released "Seven Sticks of Dynamite" video, which feels more like an Old Western than a music video. Read more and watch the interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
