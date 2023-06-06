311 Announce Fall Tour With AWOLNATION And Blame My Youth

(Big Picture Media) 311 have announced their upcoming fall tour with special guests AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth. The tour kicks off in Clive, IA on September 19 and will be making stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Grand Junction, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up in Highland, CA on October 8.
"We're super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth," shares Nick Hexum. "I'm a big fan of both of those bands and we're getting hit some towns we haven't played in a long while. Stoked!"
Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:
Fan pre-sale tickets available June 6 @ 12pm local
Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 7 @ 10am local
Bandsintown pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10am local
Venue pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10am local
All tickets will be on sale June 9 at 10am local time at www.311.com/tour
Upcoming 311 Tour Dates
June 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
June 30 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
July 1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center^
September 20 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center^
September 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
September 23 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond^
September 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino^
September 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory^
September 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre^
September 29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater^
September 30 - Wichita KS - WAVE^
October 1 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC^
October 4 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^
October 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
October 7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
October 8 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater at Yaamava' Resort & Casino**
October 22 - Pomona, CA - In-N-Out Burger's 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*
* Festival appearance
^ With AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth
** With AWOLNATION
